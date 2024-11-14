Dynacare4Diabetes: free mobile diabetes testing clinic
November is Diabetes Awareness Month and according to Dynacare Canada, a great time to have the discussion with a healthcare professional about prevention and management of diabetes.
Throughout November, Dynacare is offering free diabetes testing clinics at labs across the province, no requisition required.
As part of the annual Dynacare4Diabetes campaign, a clinic will be held Saturday at the Munsee-Delaware Community Center, 533 Thomigo Rd.
"Part of our campaign is to actually get to the communities that actually need the testing. There are certain communities that have a higher predisposition for, diabetes," explained Dynacare CEO, Vito Ciciretto.
According to Diabetes Canada, Indigenous Canadians are at high-risk for Type 2 Diabetes with prevalence rates at 17.2 per cent and 12.7 per cent among First Nations individuals living on-reserve and off-reserve, respectively.
This is the third year Dynacare has partnered with First Nations communities to provide easier access to diabetes testing.
In previous clinics held with Oneida First Nation, Dynacare said it saw an astounding 72 per cent return of abnormal results, which could indicate prediabetes or diabetes.
According to Ciciretto, an A1C test is relatively simple and pain free.
"We have highly trained technicians who will take a small sample of blood from the individual who's being tested… that sample will be sent to our laboratory right here in southwestern Ontario, Brampton, where our main laboratory is, and the results are usually provided within 24 hours," explained Ciciretto.
Patients with abnormal results, will receive a call from a Dynacare campaign physician and the individual will be put on a path to treatment.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
RCMP begins deploying body-worn cameras to frontline officers across Canada
Within days, thousands of frontline RCMP officers will be starting their shifts equipped with a body-worn camera, as the national police force begins deploying the program across Canada.
'Countless lives were at risk:' 8 charged, including teen wanted in deadly home invasion, after West Queen West gun battle
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Here's how a potential Canada Post strike may affect Canadians
A disruption in Canada Post services would hit some Canadians harder than others. As the deadline approaches for a potential strike at midnight Friday, CTVNews.ca asked readers how it would affect them and how they are preparing.
Scotiabank users facing 'intermittent' access to banking
Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.
Everything is under US$20 at Amazon's newest store
Amazon is targeting retail rivals Shein, Temu and TikTok Shop with a new deeply discounted storefront that sells a wide array of products for US$20 or less.
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
Many long COVID patients adjust to slim recovery odds as world moves on
There are certain phrases that Wachuka Gichohi finds difficult to hear after enduring four years of living with long COVID, marked by debilitating fatigue, pain, panic attacks and other symptoms so severe she feared she would die overnight.
Marble bust bought for US$6 and used as doorstop could sell for more than US$3 million
A sculpture bought for just £5 (US$6) and used as a doorstop could sell for more than £2.5 million (US$3.2 million) after a Scottish court gave the green light for its sale.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Northern Ontario
-
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
-