Dynacare4Diabetes: free mobile diabetes testing clinic

November is Diabetes Awareness Month and according to Dynacare Canada, a great time to have the discussion with a healthcare professional about prevention and management of diabetes.

Throughout November, Dynacare is offering free diabetes testing clinics at labs across the province, no requisition required.

As part of the annual Dynacare4Diabetes campaign, a clinic will be held Saturday at the Munsee-Delaware Community Center, 533 Thomigo Rd.

"Part of our campaign is to actually get to the communities that actually need the testing. There are certain communities that have a higher predisposition for, diabetes," explained Dynacare CEO, Vito Ciciretto.

According to Diabetes Canada, Indigenous Canadians are at high-risk for Type 2 Diabetes with prevalence rates at 17.2 per cent and 12.7 per cent among First Nations individuals living on-reserve and off-reserve, respectively.

This is the third year Dynacare has partnered with First Nations communities to provide easier access to diabetes testing.

In previous clinics held with Oneida First Nation, Dynacare said it saw an astounding 72 per cent return of abnormal results, which could indicate prediabetes or diabetes.

According to Ciciretto, an A1C test is relatively simple and pain free.

"We have highly trained technicians who will take a small sample of blood from the individual who's being tested… that sample will be sent to our laboratory right here in southwestern Ontario, Brampton, where our main laboratory is, and the results are usually provided within 24 hours," explained Ciciretto.

Patients with abnormal results, will receive a call from a Dynacare campaign physician and the individual will be put on a path to treatment.