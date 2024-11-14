Two Bruce Peninsula homes levelled by flames
Two homes along the Bruce Peninsula have been severely damaged following two separate fires this week.
Just before midnight on Wednesday, firefighters from the Saugeen Reserve Fire Department were called to a blaze at a home near Highway 13 and Edison Circle, near Sauble Beach.
By the time crews arrived, a large portion of the home had already been consumed by the fire, according to officials.
No one was injured in the blaze.
On Tuesday, around 3 p.m., a family’s home in Lion’s Head was also destroyed by fire.
The suspected cause of that blaze was a lithium-ion battery overheating, said Fire Chief, Jack Burt.
No one was injured in that blaze either, which is estimated to have caused at least $550,000 in damages.
Just before midnight on Wednesday, firefighters from the Saugeen Reserve Fire Department were called to a blaze at a home near Highway 13 and Edison Circle, near Sauble Beach. (Source: Saugeen fire)
