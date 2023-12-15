'The emotional pain is far worse than the physical pain': London man details toll of impaired driving crash that claimed wife of nearly 50 years

Paul Kay was surrounded by friends during proceedings inside the London, Ont. courthouse on Friday morning.

He offered the lone victim impact statement as part of final sentencing submissions in the trial of Shawn Norris. The 61-year-old St Thomas, Ont. man was found guilty in August on four counts in connection with a mid-day crash on Oct. 7, 2019.

The collision claimed the life of Paul's 68-year-old wife Penny and left him with chronic pain.

Kay told the court, "The emotional pain is far worse than the physical pain."

He spoke about the impacts on his entire family, and focused on grandchildren who loved their grandmother; one child now acts out in school, another who needs counselling, and a four-year-old who couldn't understand how his grandmother died.

Kays said his son was working in Australia, but stress caused him to leave his job.

Norris was convicted of one count of impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Sentencing submissions took place in London, Ont. on Dec. 15, 2023 in the trial of Shawn Norris, who was convicted of impaired driving charges in a fatal 2019 crash. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Assistant Crown Attorney Heather Donkers recommended a 10 year penitentiary term, and noted that Norris had three previous impaired driving convictions.

She told the court, "This is someone who, at this point, is fully aware of his addictions."

Norris' lawyer, Robert Farrington, requested a four-year term. He told the court his client, a former truck driver, grappled with an anxiety disorder and an addiction to pain killers.

Farrington also reported that Norris suffered to a virus-related brain injury after the crash, and claimed he would struggle with life behind bars.

Kay said he doesn't want to be vindictive, he simply wants a sentence that will send a strong message to others about the consequences of impaired driving.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Patricia Moore will hand down a sentence on March 4, 2024.