St. Thomas, Ont. man guilty in impaired driving crash that killed senior

It happened in the middle of the day along Highbury Avenue near Scotland Drive in south London.

On Oct. 7, 2019, witnesses saw a Hyundai SUV driving erratically, crossing the centre line into oncoming traffic and back again. Moments later, they saw it collide head-on with a Ford SUV, killing 68-year-old Penny Kay of Sparta and seriously injuring her husband, Paul Kay.

After a trial in June, Justice Patricia Moore found Shawn Norris, 61, guilty of four counts in all including impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

The court heard that Norris, who suffers from physical and mental health issues, was using and abusing prescription drugs and painkillers.

In handing down her ruling Justice Moore said, “He [Norris] was aware of the risks of taking drugs...in high doses.” She continued, "He was clearly informed not to drive if at all drowsy...the defendant was warned repeatedly.”

The court heard that Norris, who is from St. Thomas, had a medical appointment in London and that nine methadone bottles were found in the front seat area at the time of the collision.

After the crash, Norris was described as groggy and was still trying to steer his SUV.

Widower Paul Kay was in the courtroom for the verdict and after the judge’s decision said, “It’s still painful...I hope what he’s done will make someone else think about the consequences.”

The matter will be back before the courts on Sept. 13, at which point they will try and set up a sentencing hearing date for Norris.