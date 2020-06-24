LONDON, ONT. -- Elementary school teachers with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have a new contract.

Tuesday evening, the TVDSB's Board of Trustees voted and accepted the agreement.

Last week, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) Thames Valley Teacher Local members had voted to accept the tentative agreement.

On June 4, the ETFO Thames Valley Teacher Local and the TVDSB reached a tentative local agreement, signing the Memorandum of Settlement on June 5.

"Our local bargaining goal was to negotiate a fair collective agreement that addressed working condition issues through free collective bargaining," said Craig Smith, president of the ETFO Thames Valley Teacher Local.