Alleged impaired driver crashes into two hydro poles and a house
Damage to a home in Denfield, Ont. after a weekend crash is seen Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT -- An alleged impaired driver eventually found their way into a garage, however it wasn’t their garage and now they are facing several charges.
Saturday night Middlesex OPP received a report of a collision in the 2300 block of Denfield Road.
Once on scene police found that a pickup truck had collided with two hydro poles and the vacant garage of a home.
The suspect had fled on foot, however an OPP K9 Unit was able to track them down.
A 24-year-old Goderich resident is now facing three impaired driving-related charges.
They have been released from custody and will appear in court on March 1.