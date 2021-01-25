LONDON, ONT -- An alleged impaired driver eventually found their way into a garage, however it wasn’t their garage and now they are facing several charges.

Saturday night Middlesex OPP received a report of a collision in the 2300 block of Denfield Road.

Once on scene police found that a pickup truck had collided with two hydro poles and the vacant garage of a home.

The suspect had fled on foot, however an OPP K9 Unit was able to track them down.

A 24-year-old Goderich resident is now facing three impaired driving-related charges.

They have been released from custody and will appear in court on March 1.