LONDON, ONT -- Time stood still as one day students were in class, and another they were gone.

Now the Thames Valley School Board has released its plan for allowing students and families back to schools to collect left behind belongings.

When schools first closed for March break no one was sure how long the closures would last. At first it was just a couple weeks, and now the entire year is lost.

But what of all the left behind belongings? Parents have wondered for weeks when they would be allowed back if schools were to remain closed until summer.

Now they have that answer with the board expecting schools to be ready to allow pickup the week of June 8.

Each school has been given guidelines that will help develop a plan to strictly control access.

“With almost 80,000 students and thousands of employees in 161 schools, retrieving personal belongings must be done in a careful manner that protects everyone’s health and safety,” said Mark Fisher, Director of Education in a statement.

Curbside pickup will be available at elementary schools, while students in secondary and some elementary schools with lockers will be allowed to enter the school to pick-up personal items.

Teachers and staff will be able to collect their belongings in the last week of June.

Procedures for Elementary Schools:

Student belongings will be packaged and labelled by staff.

Curbside pick-up will be organized alphabetically.

Physical distancing and safe hygiene practices will be in place.

Families should expect the collection of items to be as contact-less as possible. For example, families arriving in vehicles should unlock their trunk to allow staff to place items inside.

During pickup hours, staff will direct family members who walk or drive to the school and will ensure physical distancing and the safe flow of traffic.

Students are asked to drop off any loaned items such as textbooks and musical instruments. A separate date will be set for the collection of electronic equipment such as Chromebooks only for those students who are not returning to the Board.

No outdoor supervision will be provided during pickup hours and school playgrounds remain closed.

For schools with lockers: Students must bring their locker combination and a bag to carry the items retrieved from their locker. Screening measures will take place prior to any student entering the school.

Only students with lockers may enter the school.

Procedures for Secondary Schools