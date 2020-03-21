LONDON, ON -- A tentative agreement has been made with the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.

The Bluewater District School Board has annoucned that ratification of the agreement is to take place by April 30, 2020.

EFTO has agreed to suspend all job action until the deal is reached.

Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce issued the following statement:

"Our Government is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached between the Crown, ETFO teachers and education workers, and the school boards trustees' associations.

This tentative ETFO agreement builds further momentum for deals and progress that students deserve, following last week's tentative agreement signed with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA).

We remain focused on landing further deals, to provide stability and certainty to students, parents, and educators."

The agreement is between the elementary Teacher's Federation of Ontario (ETFO), the Ontario Public School Boards' Association (OPSBA), and ETFO Education Workers and the Council of Trustee's Associations (CTA).

The Ontario Public School Boards' Association media release can be found here.