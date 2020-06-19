LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board has announced preparations are being made to reopen schools in the fall as outlined by the Ministry of Education on Friday.

Saunders Secondary School and Eagle Heights Public School will be used as pilot sites this summer to test health measures needed to reopen schools in September.

Thames Valley has begun to work on distancing initiatives including; fixed classroom seating, gyms as classrooms, and potentially alternating in-class learning with virtual learning.

Plans are being drafted for three possible scenarios; a full return to school, remote learning or a blend of both allowing for 15 students to return to a classroom on alternate days.

"We will be working closely with public health officials and using these test schools to develop our plans to submit to the Ministry," said TVDSB Education Director Mark Fisher in a statement.

"We will also be taking photos and videos to share with families to help everyone understand what school may look like in the fall, as well as the process for entering and leaving school buildings."

The two London schools, which have been chosen because they are "among the largest of the board's 161 secondary and elementary schools" will pilot the health measures needed like protective barriers, signage, floor markers, enhanced cleaning, and changing around classrooms should students go back to school in the fall.

Thames Valley says it is also working with child care groups that were able to reopen to learn from the protocols they put in place to meet public health requirements in the development of child care.

Fisher explains the plans are being put into place during the summer in order to keep students safe and healthy as they plan to reopen in the fall.