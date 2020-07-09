WINGHAM, ONT. -- If you were planning on filling your pool this weekend in Port Elgin or Southampton, you’re going to have to wait.

The Town of Saugeen Shores has declared a temporary watering ban for all water usage outside the home, due to record water usage, and a lack of rain.

That means no lawn or garden watering, pool filling or car washing.

Saugeen Shores officials say water usage in the municipality is reaching record levels.

“On Tuesday, we used over 11,000 cubic metres of water in a single day, which means we are running the plant 24-hours a day,” says Amanda Froese, Director of Infrastructure and Development Services for Saugeen Shores.

Town officials hope that it rains soon, so the watering ban can be short-lived.