Satellite installation company faces $100,000 workplace fatality fine
A London company is facing a $100,000 fine for a workplace fatality that took place in 2020.
Integrated Solutions Inc. is a company that installs satellite dishes on residential rooftops.
An incident on October 21, 2020, saw a worker fatally injured by a fall at a residence in M’Chigeeng First Nation, in the District of Manitoulin, in the Northeast Region of Ontario.
Charges from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills development state that the company, “failed to take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of a worker.”
Investigation from the ministry indicated that the worker had not been using any form of fall protection.
Immigration minister says upcoming changes to permanent resident levels 'not cosmetic,' but 'significant'
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government is 'looking at a number of options' to re-evaluate permanent resident levels in Canada and says any upcoming changes will not be 'cosmetic' but 'significant.'
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
'Buyers are firmly in the driver's seat': It's a good time to buy a cottage in Canada, experts say
As the weather cools down across Canada, so too is the cottage market, with real estate experts saying now is the time to purchase that cottage you've had your eyes on.
Conservatives pledge to force Tom Clark testimony on $9M NYC condo purchase
Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett says his party will move a motion to force testimony from Canada's representative in New York if he does not appear at a Tuesday committee study into the purchase of a $9-million condo in Manhattan.
London Drugs employee sentenced for stealing $2M in laptops, electronics from company
A 34-year-old London Drugs employee has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing approximately $2 million in merchandise from the company over the course of five years.
Liberal cabinet has 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling
Members of the Liberal government cabinet say they have 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling numbers and questions surrounding his leadership.
Mariah Carey's mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her 'heart is broken'
Mariah Carey's mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day, the singer said Monday.
Park'N Fly data breach included personal information of 1M Canadian customers, company says
A popular airport parking service is warning approximately one million Canadian customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a widespread data breach last month.
B.C. man sentenced for 'callous' indignity to remains of young man found dead in 2016
A B.C. man acted with a "chilling sense of calm" when he took "deliberate steps to conceal and dispose of" the body of a young man he met online nearly eight years ago, according to a provincial court judge.
