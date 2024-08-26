Satellite installation company faces $100,000 workplace fatality fine

A London company is facing a $100,000 fine for a workplace fatality that took place in 2020.

Integrated Solutions Inc. is a company that installs satellite dishes on residential rooftops.

An incident on October 21, 2020, saw a worker fatally injured by a fall at a residence in M’Chigeeng First Nation, in the District of Manitoulin, in the Northeast Region of Ontario.

Charges from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills development state that the company, “failed to take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of a worker.”

Investigation from the ministry indicated that the worker had not been using any form of fall protection.