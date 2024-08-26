LONDON
London

    • London man flees ride program, causes $100,000 of damage to a residence

    A 42-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges following a vehicle striking a residence in the city’s east end over the weekend that caused $100,000 in damages.

    Just after midnight on Saturday, police say that a vehicle fled an OPP ride program at a 401-off ramp. OPP provided a vehicle description and license plate to London Police Service.

    Less than ten minutes later, emergency crews were called to the scene on Ponds Edge Court where a car had left the roadway, crossed a grassy area, went through a fence, shed and back yard, before being driven into the back of a residence.

    The driver then fled the scene on foot; however a description was provided to police. Not only was the vehicle confirmed to be the same as OPP had identified earlier, but a loaded firearm was found outside the car.

    The suspect then attempted to break into a nearby residence and was spotted on surveillance video.

    At approximately 2 a.m., police were told that the man was inside of a residence on Pond Mills Road. Police negotiated with the man, who was arrested about one hour later.

    In addition to the firearm, police also seized $25,000 of cocaine, 15 unidentified pills, and a Taser.

    The 42-year-old faces many charges, among them unauthorized possession of a firearm, dangerous operation, and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. 

