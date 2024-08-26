Case of West Nile Virus in a human confirmed by Lambton Public Health

The first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a human this year was confirmed by Lambton Public Health on Monday.

One of six in Ontario to date this year, this follows the positive identification of a mosquito with WNV in a trap in Corunna on August 14.

WNV is spread through bites from infected mosquitoes, and while the vast majority of those infected with the virus will not get sick, in some cases it can produce flu-like symptoms, with fewer than one per cent of those infected becoming seriously ill.

To reduce your risk of being exposed to WNV, reduce standing water on your property, wear protective light coloured clothing and DEET bug repellent, and avoid areas with high mosquito populations.