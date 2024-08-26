LONDON
London

    • London police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

    One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Southdale Road West and Byronhills Drive on Aug. 23, 2024. (Source: Submitted) One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Southdale Road West and Byronhills Drive on Aug. 23, 2024. (Source: Submitted)
    Share

    One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in London.

    Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the area of Southdale Road West and Byronhills Drive for the crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

    According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

    The investigation was reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing.

    There is no word on charges.

    Investigators are also appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area at the time, or who have dash-cam footage or video surveillance, to please contact police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

    The campaigns of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News