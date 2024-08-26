London police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in London.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the area of Southdale Road West and Byronhills Drive for the crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The investigation was reassigned to members of the Traffic Management Unit and is ongoing.

There is no word on charges.

Investigators are also appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area at the time, or who have dash-cam footage or video surveillance, to please contact police.