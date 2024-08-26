$60,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Sonya Cywink's killer
OPP have put the call out for information in relation to a homicide dating back to 1994.
It was three decades ago this week that Sonya Cywink’s body was found southwest of London, hear Iona.
Originally from Whitefish River First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Cywink lived in the east end of London at the time of her death. She was last seen on August 26, 1994, at the intersection of Lyle and Dundas.
Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor, OPP CIB, said that they haven’t given up hope on cracking the case, "someone out there knows something about this case. Even the smallest detail could help. We urge anyone with information to step forward and help bring the person(s) responsible to justice for Sonya and her family."
OPP have issued a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate
The campaigns of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.
Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
A child was reported missing. A TV news helicopter crew spotted him on the roof playing hooky
A TV news helicopter crew spotted a boy who had been reported missing but who was actually up on the roof of his New York City building playing hooky, the TV station reported.
Canada to restrict low-wage foreign workers, consider lower immigration targets
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadians as his government announces new restrictions to limit low-wage temporary foreign workers.
Park'N Fly data breach included personal information of 1M Canadian customers, company says
A popular airport parking service is warning approximately one million Canadian customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a widespread data breach last month.
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
After losing her job, she convinced her husband to move to Mexico and open up a B&B. Here's what happened next
After years of traveling together, Brooke and Rick Gazer, both from Canada, were used to staying in interesting places.
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
Matching sets of dinosaur footprints found on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean
Matching sets of footprints discovered in Africa and South America reveal that dinosaurs once traveled along a type of highway 120 million years ago before the two continents split apart, according to new research.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.