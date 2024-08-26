$60,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Sonya Cywink's killer

OPP have put the call out for information in relation to a homicide dating back to 1994.

It was three decades ago this week that Sonya Cywink’s body was found southwest of London, hear Iona.

Originally from Whitefish River First Nation on Manitoulin Island, Cywink lived in the east end of London at the time of her death. She was last seen on August 26, 1994, at the intersection of Lyle and Dundas.

Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor, OPP CIB, said that they haven’t given up hope on cracking the case, "someone out there knows something about this case. Even the smallest detail could help. We urge anyone with information to step forward and help bring the person(s) responsible to justice for Sonya and her family."

OPP have issued a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer.