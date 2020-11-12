LONDON, ONT. -- After more than 50 years, Frank and Gus Pizza on Adelaide Street North, south of Oxford Street, has been forced to closed its doors.

Construction on the new underpass in the area is the main reason. It’s expected to get underway in the new year.

The owners, John and Vince LaBarbera are too emotional to talk about the closing, however it may not spell the end of the pizzeria’s history.

The family is considering opening a food truck in the future.