LONDON, ONT. -- Two Middlesex County properties in the heart of London have been conditionally sold to York Developments.

The building at 50 King Street currently houses the Middlesex-London Health Unit, while the historic Middlesex Courthouse and Jail is at 399 Ridout Street North.

The highly desirable land sits at the Forks of the Thames River across from Budweiser Gardens.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Middlesex County Warden Kurtis Smith said in a statement it was a "home run" for the region.

"We were able to find the absolute perfect development and construction team that will enhance these historic properties while at the same time providing a new development that will have an outstanding economic and community impact ofr Middlesex-London."

Middlesex County administration will remain in the building at 399 Ridout for the next four years as they complete the transition into their new building.

