

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





A massive land deal could be in the works to reshape downtown London and the riverfront.

CTV News has learned that Middlesex County council is considering offers to purchase their properties next to the Forks of the Thames.

And video captured by CTV News suggests London city hall may have expressed interest.

London's normally talkative mayor, Ed Holder, had no comment when spotted with the city manager, city treasurer and head of realty services leaving a closed door meeting with Middlesex County council.

An hour earlier county council went behind closed doors for a confidential discussion about Middlesex County properties.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has already signed a lease to move to Citi Plaza, leaving the future of the county-owned 50 King Street building uncertain.

What’s surprising is that unsolicited offers have also been made to buy the adjacent property at 399 Ridout Street, currently the site of the Middlesex County offices.

Middlesex County Warden Kurtis Smith said staff were directed to evaluate the presentations made on Tuesday.

"There were a number of public and private proponents who provided unsolicited offers for the Middlesex County buildings at 399 Ridout and also 50 King."

The two county properties are located between Budweiser Gardens and Ivey Park at the Forks of the Thames.

Middlesex County has had its offices in the historic courthouse building since 1979, and so far, the warden isn’t able to say much about where the county offices might move.

“That's something that will have to be something that is top of mind if any decision is made, but at this time, we are just looking at those offers and staff have been provided with direction.”

The first opportunity for city council to discuss a possible land deal would be at its meeting on July 30.