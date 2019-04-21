

CTV London





The head of Middlesex-London EMS is expressing concern after paramedics responded to three inmate overdoses at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre over the weekend.

“Even one remains a concern,” Chief Neal Roberts told CTV News.

He also said in the last seven days, there have been 12 overdoses in the community.

London police say they responded to a medical emergency Saturday morning at EMDC.

“It was determined that police were not required,” London police said in a statement to CTV News.

Family members of inmates say they were receiving messages that the jail was on lockdown due to an overdose.