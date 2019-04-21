Featured
Detention centre had three ODs over weekend: EMS
EMDC
CTV London
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 2:53PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 3:08PM EDT
The head of Middlesex-London EMS is expressing concern after paramedics responded to three inmate overdoses at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre over the weekend.
“Even one remains a concern,” Chief Neal Roberts told CTV News.
He also said in the last seven days, there have been 12 overdoses in the community.
London police say they responded to a medical emergency Saturday morning at EMDC.
“It was determined that police were not required,” London police said in a statement to CTV News.
Family members of inmates say they were receiving messages that the jail was on lockdown due to an overdose.