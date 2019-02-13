

CTV London





An inmate from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre got himself into more hot water awaiting a court appearance on Tuesday.

St. Thomas police say the man was waiting to make an appearance at the Elgin County Courthouse when the incident occurred.

The inmate allegedly used his handcuffs to cause $10,000 in destruction to the cell where he was waiting, reportedly damaging the video security functions and scratching the walls and plexiglass.

As a result, the 33-year-old man has been charged with mischief over $5,000.

Unsurprisingly, he was remanded into custody and returned to the detention centre.