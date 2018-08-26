Featured
Two in hospital after EMDC incident
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 3:23PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 26, 2018 3:29PM EDT
Police now say two people were transported to hospital following Saturday's incident at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.
It happened around 5 pm Saturday, with the original call coming in saying at least one person had no vital signs.
Today, both are said to be in stable condition.
Police have ended their investigation, and have not said why the pair were transported.