Another cross has been added to a memorial outside the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre – bringing the total to 14.

Each cross represents an inmate who has died inside the London jail since 2009.

The latest is for 33-year-old Sean William ‘Junior’ Tourand-Brightman. The father of three died on Sunday while incarcerated.

But the poignant moment gave way to frustration for Tourand-Brightman’s uncle Paul Howard on Friday evening as he hammered in the cross.

The family declined to speak on camera, but Tourand-Brightman’s aunt Mitzie Howard says no parent should lose a son this way.

An autopsy was completed Tuesday, and while no official information on the cause of death has been released by the Office of the Coroner, initial indications suggest his death was the result of a drug overdose.

A funeral for Tourand-Brightman is scheduled for Saturday.