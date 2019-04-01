

Bryan Bicknell, CTV London





London police are assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with an investigation into another inmate death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

Police say that a male inmate died after news broke Sunday evening that a man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Few details have been released regarding the incident.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but a relative of the deceased male tells CTV News the family was told he died of an overdose.

Meanwhile area families who have been affected by deaths at EMDC say their hearts are broken once again after learning of another death at the troubled jail.

Lynn and Janice Pigeau, the sister and mother of an inmate who died at the jail last year, set a new cross up on Monday in the makeshift memorial in front of the jail

It marks the 14th death inside the institution’s walls since 2009.

“I'm heartbroken, and it’s hard, you know, especially with my mother having to relive this a year later, so my heart really goes out to the family,” Lynn says.