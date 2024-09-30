Temperatures on the decline, here's what you can expect this week

The very first -20 degree Celsius reading of the year has been recorded in Canada’s arctic – while we do have a long way to go before we can expect such frigid temperatures in southwestern Ontario, it’s a good reminder that summer is officially behind us.

Based on historical data, we aren’t likely to reach temperatures that low until January, however, temperatures are definitely on the decline, especially overnight.

Here’s what you can expect for weather in London Ont. this week

Today: Cloudy. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 23 degrees feeling like 28 with humidex. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Low 14 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21 degrees.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18 degrees.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22 degrees.