Man that broke into power station to steal copper wire charged: Sarnia police

On Friday, police in Sarnia say that they were sent to a hydro compound on Confederation Street following security alarms being triggered.

One man was observed by the facility’s security company. Once police arrived, the man attempted to flee, and officers lost sight of him.

A police canine unit assisted in locating the man, who was hiding nearby.

Police located tools and copper wiring, which the man was allegedly attempting to steal.

A 39-year-old faces charges of breaking and entering.