LONDON
London

    • $50,000 in damages following vehicle fire in east London

    (Source: London Fire Service/X) (Source: London Fire Service/X)
    Share

    Fire crews were on the scene of a vehicle fire this morning just before 9:00 a.m. at Adelaide and King Streets.

    Smoke could be seen billowing out of the door of a business.

    London Fire says that nobody was hurt, and the fire was not deemed suspicious.

    At this time, damages are estimated to be about $50,000 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News