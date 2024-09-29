$50,000 in damages following vehicle fire in east London
Fire crews were on the scene of a vehicle fire this morning just before 9:00 a.m. at Adelaide and King Streets.
Smoke could be seen billowing out of the door of a business.
London Fire says that nobody was hurt, and the fire was not deemed suspicious.
At this time, damages are estimated to be about $50,000
