Serious car and motorcycle crash closes Oxford Street for hours
A crash between a car and motorcycle closed a portion of Oxford St. in downtown London for several hours on Sunday.
Around 10:40 a.m., first responders were called to the area of Oxford and Gunn St. just west of Richmond St. for a crash.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and London Police Service (LPS) closed the road for more than four hours.
The LPS Traffic Management Unit is handling the investigation, and the road has since re-opened.
