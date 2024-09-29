LONDON
Serious car and motorcycle crash closes Oxford Street for hours

A collision at Oxford and Gunn St., Sunday, September 29, 2024 (Source: Christopher Bogle) A collision at Oxford and Gunn St., Sunday, September 29, 2024 (Source: Christopher Bogle)
A crash between a car and motorcycle closed a portion of Oxford St. in downtown London for several hours on Sunday.

Around 10:40 a.m., first responders were called to the area of Oxford and Gunn St. just west of Richmond St. for a crash.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and London Police Service (LPS) closed the road for more than four hours.

The LPS Traffic Management Unit is handling the investigation, and the road has since re-opened.   

