What's open and closed on Monday, September 30 for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.
The day, which coincides with Orange Shirt Day, is meant to bring awareness and reflection on the legacy of Canada’s residential school system, which aimed to erase the languages and cultures of the Indigenous peoples of this land.
The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is a statutory holiday for federal government workers and federally regulated industries, but it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario.
OPEN
MALLS & GROCERY STORES
Most malls and grocery will be operating on regular hours.
LCBO
LCBOs will be opening at 12 p.m. on Saturday and open regular hours on Monday.
SCHOOLS
Schools will be open.
CLOSED
CANADA POST
There will be no Canada Post service on Monday.
CITY OF LONDON
On September 30, the City of London will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis survivors and their families and communities, and to ensure that public commemoration of their history and the legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.
Flag Raising
The Survivors' Flag was raised at City Hall and Dearness Home on September 27 and will fly till October 1, 2024.
Raising of the Five Signatory First Nations Flags
In recognition of the anniversary of the London Township Treaty, the flags of the five signatory First Nations will be on display on the second floor at London's City Hall.
Administrative Office Closures
All City administrative offices will be closed on Monday.
City of London community centres, aquatic centres and Storybook Gardens will remain open.
City of London emergency services will continue.
There will be no curbside garbage, Green Bin or recycling collection on Monday.
City Crosswalks
If you're out and about, you may see a few new orange crosswalks in honour of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
- with files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We need to take a closer look': Alberta's premier speaks on Indigenous deaths in police custody
Alberta's premier spoke to calls for an outside, independent investigation into the death of Jon Wells during an incident involving Calgary police last week.
opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA
The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.
Ottawa driver stopped after clocking 154 km/h on Highway 417
An Ottawa driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going 154 km/h on Highway 417, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals': Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Flying with Fido: What you need to know before taking a pet on your travels
Matt Perrault has shipped animals in and out of Canada on behalf of owners for more than two decades, handling creatures ranging from birds to bearded dragons, rabbits and ferrets.
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
'I am a Quebecer': Governor General hits back at criticism of her French language skills
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon insists her lack of French language proficiency does not hinder her ability to represent Canadians, after several Quebec politicians this week criticized her for not yet being fluent in the language, three years after her appointment.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Maya Rudolph as Harris and Dana Carvey as Biden open the 50th season of 'Saturday Night Live'
'Saturday Night Live' began its 50th season with a parade of former co-stars, including Maya Rudolph as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Andy Samberg as her husband Doug Emhoff and Dana Carvey as U.S. President Joe Biden.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.