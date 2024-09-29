What's open and closed on Monday, September 30 for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada is on Monday, Sept. 30.

The day, which coincides with Orange Shirt Day, is meant to bring awareness and reflection on the legacy of Canada’s residential school system, which aimed to erase the languages and cultures of the Indigenous peoples of this land.

The National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is a statutory holiday for federal government workers and federally regulated industries, but it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario.

OPEN

MALLS & GROCERY STORES

Most malls and grocery will be operating on regular hours.

LCBO

LCBOs will be opening at 12 p.m. on Saturday and open regular hours on Monday.

SCHOOLS

Schools will be open.

CLOSED

CANADA POST

There will be no Canada Post service on Monday.

CITY OF LONDON

On September 30, the City of London will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to honour First Nations, Inuit and Métis survivors and their families and communities, and to ensure that public commemoration of their history and the legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.

Flag Raising

The Survivors' Flag was raised at City Hall and Dearness Home on September 27 and will fly till October 1, 2024.

Raising of the Five Signatory First Nations Flags

In recognition of the anniversary of the London Township Treaty, the flags of the five signatory First Nations will be on display on the second floor at London's City Hall.

Administrative Office Closures

All City administrative offices will be closed on Monday.

City of London community centres, aquatic centres and Storybook Gardens will remain open.

City of London emergency services will continue.

There will be no curbside garbage, Green Bin or recycling collection on Monday.

City Crosswalks

If you're out and about, you may see a few new orange crosswalks in honour of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

- with files from CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske