'Loving life and looking forward'; Olympic medalist Alysha Newman ready to jump to new heights
It’s impossible to wipe the smile off Alysha Newman’s face.
Surrounded by close to 100 family and friends Saturday night at her parents’ home in Delaware, Ont. the Olympic bronze medallist in pole vault welcomed everyone who played a role in getting her to the podium in Paris last month.
“Tonight there's 90 people, and I was writing my list of everybody that has helped me along the way,” said Newman.
“It's just been such a surreal moment because without every single person, I would have never accomplished this medal. People want to say it's a celebration for me, but really it's a celebration for them to say ‘Thank You’.”
Her journey to this point in her life hasn’t been easy. There have been so many highs and lows - from reaching a Canadian record in the event, to serious injuries and a concussion which lead to depression, and days where she admits she didn’t want to live.
“If I gave up in 2020 after everything bad happened to me, I was like, I would have never been living this life that I'm living currently,” said Newman.
“I am so gracious for that to happen, because that built this to become an Olympic medalist.”
The pole vault bronze medal won by Alysha Newman at the Paris 2024 Olympic games was on display at a party on Saturday Sept. 28, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
High performance centre dreams
With a medal around her neck, her credibility increases.
Along with her coaches Doug Wood and Zdenek ‘Zeke’ Krykorka, Newman is hoping to use this new fame to build something special in Bolton, Ont.
Bolton pole vault has been functioning for 12 years without a home, moving every six months.
Their goal is to build a track and field training centre in Caledon which will create a hub for high performance and grass roots development in track and field.
“Let's get the community behind it because so many people have come together to help me,” said Newman.
“Why can't I be that person to help other people? I think this medal is a perfect opportunity to move forward to make that facility happen. We need more track facilities in Canada and we have such great talent here. Let's build it, and they will come and then we'll make more medals.”
Newman said that the community has donated the four acres of land and a $2 million, 400-metre outdoor track was put in last year.
“Now we're just getting the permits to build. The last quarter and then obviously raising the money. The last steps are more of the little steps of getting the money and then getting the town behind it.”
World record pursuit
Prior to this year, Newman had never medaled at the Olympics, or in a world competition.
She cleared 4.85 metres in Paris, setting a new national record, and becoming the first Canadian woman to win a medal in pole vault at the Olympics.
Now she thinks she is just scratching the surface of her abilities. Her sights are now set on breaking the world record of 5.06 metres set by Russia’s Yelena Isinbayeva in 2009.
“I’ve always had a dream of a world record,” said Newman. “But I knew more things had happened before that came. My coaches sitting me down and humbling me and tell me this is has to happen first for this to then happen. I'm 30 and I could do another Olympics and I could try to break a world record”.
She’s taking the ‘nothing to lose’ mentality now that she has an Olympic medal.
“I have a better head on my shoulders, I'm more mature, and I'm just more excited,” she said.
“I love life and that's what I'm looking forward to, is seeing how high I can physically go in pole vault. I always say shoot for the moon, and if you land on a bunch of stars, then you're just as great.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump escalates attacks on Harris' mental fitness and suggests she should be prosecuted
Republicans on Sunday sought to distance themselves from Donald Trump's latest insults of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during a rambling weekend rally in Wisconsin in which he called her 'mentally disabled.'
After losing her first love to suicide, this Windsor woman wants people to know there is life after death
Two and a half years after losing her best friend and first love to suicide, Brooke Ford shared her story of grief and resilience at the CMHA Windsor-Essex Suicide Awareness Walk.
Ottawa driver stopped after clocking 154 km/h on Highway 417
An Ottawa driver has been charged with stunt driving after being caught going 154 km/h on Highway 417, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
‘It's very unfair’: International students face uncertain future in Canada after rule change
Migrant groups are pushing the federal government to reverse its cap on international study permits and tightening post-graduate work permit qualifications, claiming it will leave many students 'in limbo.'
John Ashton, 'Beverly Hills Cop' actor, dies at 76
John Ashton, the veteran character actor who memorably played the gruff but lovable police detective John Taggart in the 'Beverly Hills Cop' films, has died. He was 76.
Sima Sistani, who embraced Ozempic, is out as CEO of WeightWatchers
WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani, who pushed the company into embracing weight-loss drugs, is leaving the position after a two-and-a-half year stint.
A fire at a Georgia chemical plant is forcing evacuations and road closures
A fire at a Georgia chemical plant apparently caused by a sprinkler head malfunction Sunday morning is forcing evacuations and road closures in the area, according to Rockdale County officials.
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA
The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.