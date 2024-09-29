LONDON
    • One dead in two-vehicle collision near Thamesford

    OPP cruiser FILE IMAGE. OPP cruiser FILE IMAGE.
    A two-vehicle collision in the Township of Zorra has claimed the life of one person.

    On Saturday evening just before 8:00 p.m., emergency responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 17th Line and 19th Line.

    Eight occupants were sent to local hospitals for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The road remains closed for an investigation at this time.

    Anyone with information including dash cam footage is asked to come forward.  

