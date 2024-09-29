One dead in two-vehicle collision near Thamesford
A two-vehicle collision in the Township of Zorra has claimed the life of one person.
On Saturday evening just before 8:00 p.m., emergency responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 17th Line and 19th Line.
Eight occupants were sent to local hospitals for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.
The road remains closed for an investigation at this time.
Anyone with information including dash cam footage is asked to come forward.
