One dead in two-vehicle collision near Thamesford

A two-vehicle collision in the Township of Zorra has claimed the life of one person.

On Saturday evening just before 8:00 p.m., emergency responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 17th Line and 19th Line.

Eight occupants were sent to local hospitals for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed for an investigation at this time.

Anyone with information including dash cam footage is asked to come forward.