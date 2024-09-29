LONDON
London

    • Two injured following London assault with a weapon

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    Share

    London police say they are investigating reports of assault with a weapon.

    On Saturday, just before 10:00 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Richmond and Huron Streets for a welfare check.

    Police located two people with non-life-threatening injuries, who were transported to hospital for treatment.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to make the most out of your TFSA

    The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News