LONDON, Ont. -- Woodstock police are investigating after a suspicious vehicle was reportedly spotted following a 15-year-old girl.

The incident happened in the area of Parkinson Road and Fyfe Avenue around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say a 15-year-old female student was walking to school east on Parkinson when she saw a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be following her.

She immediately notified staff at a nearby school and police were contacted.

The vehicle is described as as a white pickup truck with heavily tinted windows.

The driver is described as a male with medium-length brown hair and a moustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers.