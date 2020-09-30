LONDON, ONT -- A 15-year-old is facing charges following an armed robbery in Petrolia earlier this month.

On Sept. 15, around 5:30 a.m. a suspect entered a business in the 4000 block of Petrolia Line with what appeared to be a firearm.

Police say the suspect committed a robbery while brandishing the weapon and then fled the area.

Following an investigation police arrested a 15-year-old Lambton County resident.

The teen has been charged with Robbery Using Firearm, Disguise with Intent and Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.