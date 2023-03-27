Suspicious death in London now deemed a homicide

The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.

Levi Jordan Brown, 36, of London was found in a drainage ditch off Baseline Road west, according to police.

First responders were initially called to the scene in the area of Baseline Road near Commissioners Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

No other details have been released and police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.