London police investigating 'suspicious death'

Police in London, Ont. have launched an investigation following the discovery of a deceased man in the south end of the city on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the London Police Service, officers were called to the area of Base Line Road West and West Street, near Commissioners Road, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in relation to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased male.

Police said that at this time, the death is being treated as suspicious.

The Major Crime Section and the Regional Coroners Service have been notified and continue to investigate.

Police said the identity of the victim is not being disclosed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).