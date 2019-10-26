LONDON, Ont. -- Police are asking for public help to identify a suspect after two stabbings in northeast London, Ont. on Friday.

The first incident happened around 6:20 p.m. in a business in the area of Adelaide Street North and Huron Street.

A male inside the business was reportedly approached suddenly by a suspect who stabbed him before fleeing northeast. The victim sustained minor injuries.

About 15 minutes later, a male was in his home in the area of Belfield Street and Norwood Avenue when a suspect entered.

The resident confronted the male suspect and was reportedly stabbed. The suspect then fled northbound on foot. The victim again sustained minor injuries..

Half-an-hour later, police say an unidentified male attempted to steal a vehicle from a parking lot in the Adelaide Street North and Huron Street area. He was unsuccessful and fled eastbound on foot.

Police believe the suspect in all three incidents is the same person.

He is described as a white male, 16-20 years old. He was wearing a teal blue baseball cap with a shield on it and blonde hair protruding from underneath the hat, a navy blue or dark grey hoodie with white drawstrings, pants and running shoes and carrying a black satchel.

Both victims continued to recover from their injuries on Saturday, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.