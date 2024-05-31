LONDON
London

    • Suspect identified and arrested following stabbing in London

    Items seized as part of an investigation by London police. May 31, 2024. (Source: OPP) Items seized as part of an investigation by London police. May 31, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A London man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that happened on Tuesday.

    Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.

    According to police, a man was found and taken to hosital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    After identifying a suspect and doing the investigation, police seized over $17,000 in drugs and weapons.

    The victim of the stabbing remains in hospital and a 33 year old is charged.

    Items seized 

    • Machete
    • Maverick shotgun
    • Eight rounds of shotgun slug ammunition
    • 14 rounds of 7.5 shotgun ammunition
    • 37 rounds of 223 Remington rifle ammunition
    • Six (6) rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
    • 592 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $5,920
    • 40 grams of fentanyl, value $4,000
    • 347 hydromorphone (dilaudid 8mg) pills, $3,470
    • 145 hydromorphone 18mg pills, value $2,900
    • 44 hydromorphone 9mg pills, value $528
    • 28 oxycodone TEC pills, value $140
    • 14 morphine 100mg pills, value $280
    • Two hydromorphone 6mg pills, value $20
    • One hydromorphone 12mg pill, value $15
    • Dime bags
    • Functioning digital scale

     

    Charges

    • Aggravated assault;
    • Uttering threats/death or bodily harm;
    • Assault;
    • Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm;
    • Two (2) counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
    • Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
    • Two (2) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; and
    • Six (6) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News