Suspect identified and arrested following stabbing in London
A London man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that happened on Tuesday.
Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.
According to police, a man was found and taken to hosital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
After identifying a suspect and doing the investigation, police seized over $17,000 in drugs and weapons.
The victim of the stabbing remains in hospital and a 33 year old is charged.
Items seized
- Machete
- Maverick shotgun
- Eight rounds of shotgun slug ammunition
- 14 rounds of 7.5 shotgun ammunition
- 37 rounds of 223 Remington rifle ammunition
- Six (6) rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
- 592 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $5,920
- 40 grams of fentanyl, value $4,000
- 347 hydromorphone (dilaudid 8mg) pills, $3,470
- 145 hydromorphone 18mg pills, value $2,900
- 44 hydromorphone 9mg pills, value $528
- 28 oxycodone TEC pills, value $140
- 14 morphine 100mg pills, value $280
- Two hydromorphone 6mg pills, value $20
- One hydromorphone 12mg pill, value $15
- Dime bags
- Functioning digital scale
Charges
- Aggravated assault;
- Uttering threats/death or bodily harm;
- Assault;
- Possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm;
- Two (2) counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
- Possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
- Two (2) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order; and
- Six (6) counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
