Suspect identified and arrested following stabbing in London

A London man has been charged in relation to a stabbing that happened on Tuesday.

Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.

According to police, a man was found and taken to hosital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

After identifying a suspect and doing the investigation, police seized over $17,000 in drugs and weapons.

The victim of the stabbing remains in hospital and a 33 year old is charged.

Items seized

Machete

Maverick shotgun

Eight rounds of shotgun slug ammunition

14 rounds of 7.5 shotgun ammunition

37 rounds of 223 Remington rifle ammunition

Six (6) rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

592 grams of crystal methamphetamine, value $5,920

40 grams of fentanyl, value $4,000

347 hydromorphone (dilaudid 8mg) pills, $3,470

145 hydromorphone 18mg pills, value $2,900

44 hydromorphone 9mg pills, value $528

28 oxycodone TEC pills, value $140

14 morphine 100mg pills, value $280

Two hydromorphone 6mg pills, value $20

One hydromorphone 12mg pill, value $15

Dime bags

Functioning digital scale

Charges