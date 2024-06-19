Cyclist dies after crash in east London

London police say a 54-year-old cyclist has died after a crash in the city’s east end.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit are investigating the fatal collision. Around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a cyclist who had been struck by a motor vehicle in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street.

Police arrived on scene and located the cyclist.

The male was transported to hospital by paramedic services with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cyclist later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. He has been identified as Rafal Szabat, 54, of London.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene.

London police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in east London on June 19, 2024. (Matt Thompson/CTV News London)Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., who may have dash-cam, residential or business video surveillance that could assist with the investigation, to contact the London Police Service.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.