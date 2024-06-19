Police still looking for Bayham man reported missing two years ago

It’s been two years since Roger William Chretien of Bayham, Ont. was seen and police are still looking.

On June 26, 2022, OPP were called to a home on Lakeshore Line in Port Burwell for a report of a missing person.

According to police, family and friends of 54-year-old Roger William Chretien became concerned when he wasn’t found at his home on June 16, 2022.

He is described as a white man about 6’1” tall, 150 lbs with a slim build, blue eyes and long red-coloured hair.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts or the circumstances leading to his disappearance is asked to contact the Elgin County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Roger William Chretien is seen in this undated photo. He has been missing since June 16, 2022. (Source: OPP)