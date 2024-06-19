Charges laid after hit and run in west London

Charges have been laid after a pedestrian was struck in west London on Sunday.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded the intersection of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street after a 911 call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

According to police, a man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital by paramedics.

The driver of the involved vehicle, a white van, fled westbound on Oxford Street West.

A 22 year old from London has now been charged with fail to stop at scene of accident/bodily harm, careless driving bodily harm and driver motor vehicle - no license.

The pedestrian remains in hospital.