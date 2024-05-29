Stabbing in London leaves police searching for suspect
London police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night.
Around 8 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Queens Ave. for reports that a man had been stabbed.
According to police, a man was found and taken to hosital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim is still in the hospital and police said the investigation is in the early stages.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact London police.
