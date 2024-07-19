'Not many know what's going on in Congo': Clothing drive aims to help people displaced from their homes
A clothing and shoes drive is underway in London, Ont. to aid those in displacement camps in Congo.
‘Untitled Blessings’ is a student-led non-profit group made up primarily of undergraduate students from Western University. They are collaborating with the ‘Ntibonera Foundation’ who will be delivering the items once shipped.
Organizers say increasing violence from militias and high rates of human trafficking have caused families to flee from their homes.
These families are facing extreme poverty and are winding up in displacement camps.
“Not many people know what's going on in Congo. It's a very dear situation for me because I am from Africa. I'm Nigerian and looking at people going through such hardship is very heartbreaking,” said Paula Umeh, founder of Untitled Blessings and organizer of ‘Project Congo.’ “I started doing my independent research when I saw how big of an issue it is, but how little the light is on it.”
A clothing and shoes drive to help those displaced from their homes in Congo was held on July 19, 2024 at Empress Avenue Park. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)
You can drop off donations on July 19 and July 26 at Empress Avenue Park (161 Empress Ave.) between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Items needed include clothes and shoes, water purification tablets, dry food, first aid tools, utensils and flatware, soap, feminine products, bags, coats, jackets, baby clothes, baby bottles, and baby formula.
If you are unable to attend the drop-off events, you can also message @untitledblessings on Instagram to schedule a donation pick-up.
“London has been an incredible support so far, and I'm just very happy to see many people pitch in to help people that they don't even know,” said Umeh.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Union says LCBO strike will continue until Ford government signs return-to-work protocol
The union representing LCBO workers says that the province is refusing to sign a return-to-work protocol for its members and that the strike will continue for the time being.
'Do not use homemade sunscreen,' Health Canada warns
Health Canada warned the public in an official statement Friday against homemade sunscreen after viral posts showed social media influencers creating recipes for SPF.
Canadian flights, hospitals, border disrupted during global technology outage
A global technology outage grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as issues persisted hours after problems with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
LIVE UPDATES Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
The latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
opinion Trump's assassination attempt not a political winner
Danger and fear are so pervasive throughout the national political ethos it is now the norm, writes Washington political columnist Eric Ham.
Saskatchewan Party nominee Meghan Mayer withdraws, apologizes for putting child in blackface
A former Saskatchewan Party nominee has apologized for putting a student in blackface.
Ontario woman says she was sold 'crumbling' house despite home inspection
As an Ontario woman put away her China dishes after Christmas Dinner in 2018, she noticed her cabinet doors refused to shut.
How the CrowdStrike global IT outage affected Canadians
A global technology outage linked to a faulty software update has had a ripple effect on Canadians.
Cape Breton moose hunting suspended for 3 years due to 'significant' drop in population
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.