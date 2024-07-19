'Not many know what's going on in Congo': Clothing drive aims to help people displaced from their homes

A clothing and shoes drive is underway in London, Ont. to aid those in displacement camps in Congo.

‘Untitled Blessings’ is a student-led non-profit group made up primarily of undergraduate students from Western University. They are collaborating with the ‘Ntibonera Foundation’ who will be delivering the items once shipped.

Organizers say increasing violence from militias and high rates of human trafficking have caused families to flee from their homes.

These families are facing extreme poverty and are winding up in displacement camps.

“Not many people know what's going on in Congo. It's a very dear situation for me because I am from Africa. I'm Nigerian and looking at people going through such hardship is very heartbreaking,” said Paula Umeh, founder of Untitled Blessings and organizer of ‘Project Congo.’ “I started doing my independent research when I saw how big of an issue it is, but how little the light is on it.”

A clothing and shoes drive to help those displaced from their homes in Congo was held on July 19, 2024 at Empress Avenue Park. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)

You can drop off donations on July 19 and July 26 at Empress Avenue Park (161 Empress Ave.) between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Items needed include clothes and shoes, water purification tablets, dry food, first aid tools, utensils and flatware, soap, feminine products, bags, coats, jackets, baby clothes, baby bottles, and baby formula.

If you are unable to attend the drop-off events, you can also message @untitledblessings on Instagram to schedule a donation pick-up.

“London has been an incredible support so far, and I'm just very happy to see many people pitch in to help people that they don't even know,” said Umeh.