    • Serious injuries following Huron County crash

    Londesboro Road is closed between Balls Line and Limekiln Line and Base Line is closed between Little Lakes Road and Winthrop Road.(Source: Google) Londesboro Road is closed between Balls Line and Limekiln Line and Base Line is closed between Little Lakes Road and Winthrop Road.(Source: Google)
    One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Huron County.

    Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of County Road 15/Londsboro and County Road 8/Base Line, east of Goderich.

    According to police, a total of four people were injured, including the one person seriously injured.

    Londesboro Road is closed between Balls Line and Limekiln Line and Base Line is closed between Little Lakes Road and Winthrop Road.

