LONDON
London

    • Crash results in Huron County road closures

    Londesboro Road is closed between Balls Line and Limekiln Line and Base Line is closed between Little Lakes Road and Winthrop Road.(Source: Google) Londesboro Road is closed between Balls Line and Limekiln Line and Base Line is closed between Little Lakes Road and Winthrop Road.(Source: Google)
    A crash in Huron County has resulted in a road closure.

    The crash happened in the area of County Road 15/Londsboro and County Road 8/Base Line, east of Goderich.

    According to police, Londesboro Road is closed between Balls Line and Limekiln Line and Base Line is closed between Little Lakes Road and Winthrop Road.

    There is no word on how the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved or possible injuries.

