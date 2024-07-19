LONDON
London

    • City of London receives $1.5 million from OLG for hosting Gateway Casinos

    Western Fair District (File) Western Fair District (File)
    Share

    The City of London received a hefty $1.5 million payout for the first quarter of 2024 from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) for playing host to Gateway Casinos.

    Since it’s opening in September 1999, London has received a total of $99 million – which is part of the OLG’s distribution to host communities in Ontario using a scale of revenue generated on site.

    “Investing OLG’s profits back into host communities is another example of our government’s continued efforts to strengthen local infrastructure and community programs,” said Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, Stan Cho. “We remain focused on working with our municipal partners to ensure that communities across Ontario have the supports in place to empower their residents to lead active, fulfilling lives and enable local businesses to thrive.”

    Across the province since 1994, communities have received more than $2.1 billion through this funding model.

