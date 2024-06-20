Crews respond to engulfed structure in Norfolk County
First respodners are on scene of a structure fire in Norfolk County.
According to OPP no injuries have been reported.
Norfolk Street in Simcoe is closed between 14th Street east and Davis Street.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route this morning.
