South Bruce child luring investigation leads to arrest of Peterborough resident

    Provincial police have charged a 29-year-old Peterborough resident after a child pornography investigation in Huron-Kinloss Township.

    South Bruce OPP received information about a person allegedly using a social media website asking a teenage girl for a sexually graphic picture.

    The suspect was arrested Wednesday.

    The accused is charged with possession of child pornography and three counts of luring a person under 16.

    Their name is not being released because of a court-ordered publication ban.

