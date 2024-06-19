South Bruce child luring investigation leads to arrest of Peterborough resident

Provincial police have charged a 29-year-old Peterborough resident after a child pornography investigation in Huron-Kinloss Township.

South Bruce OPP received information about a person allegedly using a social media website asking a teenage girl for a sexually graphic picture.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday.

The accused is charged with possession of child pornography and three counts of luring a person under 16.

Their name is not being released because of a court-ordered publication ban.