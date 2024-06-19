Teen worker injured after fall at construction site

A teenage worker suffered serious injuries after a fall from a building under construction southwest of London.

Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning.

According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to the trauma centre at London Health Sciences Centre by air ambulance.

The building is located on Aberdeen Line.. Just west of Iona Road in the municipality of Dutton-Dunwich.

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted and will continue the investigation.