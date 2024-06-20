LONDON
London

    • 'Another sticky, steamy day': Heat warning persists into first day of summer

    A prolonged heat event continues through Friday. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected.

    “Another sticky, steamy day,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A mix of sun and cloud across the area. The high in London, 31 [degrees], feeling like 40.”

    Atchison said there is a risk of thunderstorms bubbling up in the afternoon in some areas.

    “Conditions over the next seven [days] looking quite hot as we officially welcome summer, “said Atchison. “Feeling like 40 heading into the weekend.”

    Monday will be a quick break from the heat with a forecasted high of 24 degrees.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

    Thursday night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 28.

