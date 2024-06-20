'Another sticky, steamy day': Heat warning persists into first day of summer
A prolonged heat event continues through Friday. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected.
“Another sticky, steamy day,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A mix of sun and cloud across the area. The high in London, 31 [degrees], feeling like 40.”
Atchison said there is a risk of thunderstorms bubbling up in the afternoon in some areas.
“Conditions over the next seven [days] looking quite hot as we officially welcome summer, “said Atchison. “Feeling like 40 heading into the weekend.”
Monday will be a quick break from the heat with a forecasted high of 24 degrees.
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 28.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rapper Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication, trespassing early Thursday
American rapper Travis Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.
Heat warnings blanket the east and in Northwest Territories; humidex temperatures push the mid-40s
Heat warnings blanket Canada's eastern corridor Thursday as the year's first major heat wave drags on, and even parts of Northwest Territories are feeling the burn.
Why olive oil is so expensive right now, and the impact it's having on restaurants
Canadian restaurants that rely on what is being called 'liquid gold' as the backbone of their menu are being forced to eat a massive extra cost during a worldwide olive oil shortage.
Gunman in Toronto shooting was not evil, but 'broken' by fraud dispute: wife
The wife of the gunman in Monday's double murder-suicide in North York says she doesn't consider her husband an evil person, but one who was 'broken' by a lengthy fraud dispute that saw their family savings drained.
Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
Russia obliterates Ukraine's front-line towns faster with hacked bombs and expanded air base network
Russia has accelerated its destruction of Ukraine's front-line cities in 2024 to a scale previously unseen in the war using the glide bombs and an expanding network of airstrips, according to an Associated Press analysis of drone footage, satellite imagery, Ukrainian documents and Russian photos.
Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
Can a marriage survive a gender transition? Yes, and even thrive. How these couples make it work
A partner's gender transition does not necessarily mean a death sentence for a marriage. Data is scant, but couples and therapists say that in many cases, a relationship grows and flourishes under the light of new honesty.
Has your car been stolen after a visit to a mechanic?
There may be connections between vehicle thefts and recent visits made to body shops in Canada, according to some victims. Have you been a victim of car theft? What were the circumstances? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Landowners protest at regional headquarters over Wilmot land deal
About two dozen people gathered outside of the Region of Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday evening, to protest the region’s controversial bid to acquire 770 acres of Wilmot farmland.
-
Baden high school students 'can’t even focus' dealing with lack of air conditioning
Students at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School are struggling with the lack of air conditioning in some parts of the Baden school.
-
Crews respond to engulfed structure in Norfolk County
Norfolk Street in Simcoe is closed between 14th Street east and Davis Street. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route this morning.
Windsor
-
Man arrested for assaulting youth: Chatham-Kent police
Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to King Street east where they said a youth was riding a scooter through a parking lot, when a man began to yell.
-
Buses destroyed by fire in Essex County
According to AM800 news, it happened early Wednesday evening at a bus yard in the 2000-block of Naylor Sideroad near Maidstone Avenue East.
-
'The heat makes everybody cranky': Windsor refugee centre appealing for relief after air conditioners go on the fritz
Three out of four air conditioners at Matthew House in Windsor on Forest Glade Drive have stopped working in the midst of an extended extreme heat wave across all of southwestern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Heat wave continues for Barrie, Midland and Orillia
Environment Canada has issued another heat wave warning for Simcoe County.
-
Caledon and Schomberg drug busts net cops more than drugs
Three men were charged during execution of search warrants at two properties in Schomberg and Caledon.
-
Police investigation into suspicious package forced closure, evacuation in Barrie
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
-
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour charged with criminal negligence causing death in Sudbury, Ont., mining fatality
Ontario’s Ministry of Labour and one of its employees have been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with a 2006 mining fatality in the Sudbury area.
-
Police say northern Ont. suspect resold $94K in rented equipment after removing GPS
A 47-year-old suspect from Powassan, Ont., has been charged with fraud and drug offences, as well as for participating in a criminal organization.
Ottawa
-
Mayor criticizes decision to close Pimisi Station to O-Train riders on Canada Day
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is criticizing the decision by security officials to limit access to the O-Train Pimisi Station on Canada Day, insisting the decision is "about traffic flow" to the events at LeBreton Flats and not capacity issues at the station.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING A hot and humid start to summer in Ottawa: Here's when relief from the heat warning will arrive
Environment Canada's heat warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, with the weather agency saying the "prolonged heat event continues today with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected."
-
Police stop driver travelling the wrong way on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa
Police say officers responded to a call for a wrong-way vehicle, heading south in the northbound lanes of the highway in Grenville County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Toronto
-
Gunman in Toronto shooting was not evil, but 'broken' by fraud dispute: wife
The wife of the gunman in Monday's double murder-suicide in North York says she doesn't consider her husband an evil person, but one who was 'broken' by a lengthy fraud dispute that saw their family savings drained.
-
Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
-
Strawberry Moon: What is it and where can you see it in Ontario?
Summer is officially here and this year a rare full moon will mark the occasion with a name that couldn’t be more fitting.
Montreal
-
Number of patients leaving Quebec emergency departments before being seen on the rise
The number of patients leaving emergency departments before being taken care of is on the rise in Quebec, according to the results of a study by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI) published Thursday.
-
Quebec coroner warns about potentially fatal SUV blind spot
A Quebec coroner is warning drivers about a dangerous blind spot, and police say not checking it can lead to a fatal accident.
-
Forest fire protection agency calls for vigilance in Eastern Quebec
The Quebec forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) is issuing a call for caution to the population of Eastern Quebec, due to the high risk of forest fires over the next few days.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings blanket the east and in Northwest Territories; humidex temperatures push the mid-40s
Heat warnings blanket Canada's eastern corridor Thursday as the year's first major heat wave drags on, and even parts of Northwest Territories are feeling the burn.
-
MacKay Bridge to stay open this weekend: Halifax Harbour Bridges
Halifax Harbour Bridges says a planned closure of the A. Murray MacKay Bridge will not go forward this weekend due to rain in the forecast.
-
RCMP seek witnesses after N.S. man dies, gas-powered bike goes missing
Police say they are looking for witnesses after fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Iranian community applauds move to add IRGC to terrorist list
Members of Manitoba's Iranian community are glad to see Canada's decision to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its terrorist list.
-
'We're not cutting people off': Birchwood Terrace residents told not to worry about losing government supports
It's been more than one month since around 250 residents at a St. James area apartment were told to leave immediately due to structure deterioration, and now the premier is telling them not to worry.
-
Three Manitoba credit unions approve merger
The member-owners of three major Manitoba credit unions have voted in favour of a merger
Calgary
-
WestJet and unionized mechanics agree to resume talks; strike action is off the table
The threat of strike action by unionized mechanics at WestJet has been dropped after both sides agreed to return to the bargaining table.
-
Calgary pilot dies minutes after takeoff leaving a New York airport
Family and friends are remembering Natalie Gillis for her love of flying and as a nature lover with a passion for the outdoors and more.
-
Calgary water main repair could be done by July 5, city 'confident' in progress
Repairs on the five 'hot spots' along a main water feeder line in Calgary could be done by July 5, just in time for the start of the Calgary Stampede, officials said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
WestJet and unionized mechanics agree to resume talks; strike action is off the table
The threat of strike action by unionized mechanics at WestJet has been dropped after both sides agreed to return to the bargaining table.
-
What can Brown do for the Oilers? Edmonton's other Connor is thriving in the Stanley Cup Final
There is no doubt Connor McDavid is the biggest reason the Edmonton Oilers have made it a series in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. Their other Connor has played a crucial role in the comeback bid, too.
-
Leduc street closed for RCMP investigation
An area in Leduc was closed early Thursday morning because of a police operation.
Vancouver
-
Poor use of B.C. taxpayer dollars or necessary health-care expense? Critics slam secrecy and soaring costs
A day after CTV News was first to report British Columbia’s health authorities have more than doubled their payments to for-profit staffing agencies, there’s growing outrage at the taxpayer dollars going to a “parasitic industry.”
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Vancouver police sergeant
A veteran sergeant with the Vancouver Police Department is under investigation by the B.C. police complaint commissioner following allegations of sexual misconduct from seven women, including female police officers and former students of his criminal justice courses.
-
B.C. man who killed girlfriend while under no-contact order to spend 19 more months in jail
A man who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his girlfriend in northern B.C. has been handed a five-year sentence, and with credit for time served will spend 19 more months in jail.