LONDON
London

    • Driver fails to stop for school bus, student struck by passing vehicle

    A school bus is shown in this undated file photograph. A school bus is shown in this undated file photograph.
    Share

    Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 63-year-old driver from Toronto for failing to stop for a school bus after a student was struck by a passing vehicle while boarding a bus Friday morning in West Grey Township.

    The student was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

    OPP would like to remind to all drivers to be extra cautious around school buses and Community Safety Zones.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News