Driver fails to stop for school bus, student struck by passing vehicle
Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 63-year-old driver from Toronto for failing to stop for a school bus after a student was struck by a passing vehicle while boarding a bus Friday morning in West Grey Township.
The student was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
OPP would like to remind to all drivers to be extra cautious around school buses and Community Safety Zones.
